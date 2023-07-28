by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s now official. Oregonians will be given more options to pump their own gas starting next weekend.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced which bills she is considering a veto for that passed the most recent legislative session.

Not on that list was House Bill 2426. That bill requires gas stations in 16 of the most populous counties in Oregon to have at least half their pumps be self-serve. That includes Deschutes County.

RELATED: Tina Kotek signs bills addressing housing and homelessness

RELATED: Oregon’s Tina Kotek has lowest approval rating of all 50 governors, poll finds

In the other 20, more rural counties, gas stations have the option to go completely self-serve. Those include Jefferson and Crook counties.

If Kotek had signed the bill, it would have gone into effect immediately. Because she did not sign it and is not going to veto it, the law goes into effect 30 business days after the legislature wrapped up the session.

That 30 days is up next Friday, Aug. 4. That means drivers will have the option to pump their own gas across Oregon as of 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5.