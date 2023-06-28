▶️ Kotek hasn’t ‘made a commitment’ on signing Oregon self-serve gas bill

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Legislature may have signed off on expanding self-serve gasoline statewide. But before it becomes law, Gov. Tina Kotek has to sign it.

She said Wednesday that she’s still thinking about it.

“This is one of those bills from the session I think is gathering a lot of attention,” Kotek said during a post-legislative session press conference. “I have not made a commitment either way on that bill. Of the 300 plus bills, I have to look at them, consider all the testimony.”

As House Bill 2426 reads, the law will go into effect upon Kotek’s signature.

Kotek says anyone who would like to weigh in on this bill or any of the bills that are before her can reach out to her office at this link.

If the bill is signed, 16 counties — including Deschutes County — would allow a 50-50 split between self-serve and full serve at gas stations. An attendant would still need to be present in some form.

But for the more rural counties, including Crook and Jefferson, it means gas stations could go all self-serve if the stations want.

Oregon is one of only two states that has a ban on self-serve gas in some form. The other is New Jersey.

Proponents of the bill say the ban has hurt gas stations struggling with widespread labor shortages. Opponents say it will give many gas station owners a reason to terminate some or all of the workers they have now.

Oregon has had a ban on self-serve gas since 1951.