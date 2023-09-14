Manning, Read announce runs for Oregon Secretary of State

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Senate President Pro Tempore James Manning and State Treasurer Tobias Read both announced Wednesday they are running for Oregon Secretary of State. Both are running on a platform of bringing “trust” to the office.

“Our next secretary of state will be central to defending our democracy and building public trust in the work of the office,” Manning said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “I have dedicated my life to serving the public and it would be a great honor to serve as our next Secretary of State.”

“I’m running to restore trust and accountability in this important office,” Read wrote on Facebook in announcing his candidacy. “At a time when faith in our democratic institutions continues to erode, we need to assure Oregonians that their government can and does work for them.”

Former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan stepped down earlier this year under pressure from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business. LaVonne Griffin-Valade was appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek to replace her in June.

If elected, Manning would become Oregon’s first Secretary of State of color.