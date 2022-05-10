Oregon Secretary of State moves to prevent hacking in advance of election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A week before Oregon’s primary election, the secretary of state’s office is moving to protect the integrity of its online system where campaign finance records are published after a web hosting provider was hit by a ransomware attack.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office said people inputting records into the ORESTAR state campaign finance reporting system may have been affected, and have been sent detailed instructions on how to proceed.

Her office reassured voters that the Oregon Secretary of State systems themselves have not been hacked, and no systems related to elections administration have been compromised.