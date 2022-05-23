by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police and sheriff’s departments across Oregon will be conducting what they call a “safety belt overtime blitz” for the next two weeks. It’s also a chance for the public to be educated on current child safety seat laws.

The blitz will happen from May 23 – June 5. Law enforcement agencies will be using federally funded overtime to help educate the public, NHTSA said in a statement. Drivers should expect to see extra emphasis on seat belt use Monday.

Oregon State Department of Transportation statistics from 2020 find that lack of a seat belt or child restraint was a factor in 32% of driving fatalities in the state, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Oregon passed a law in 2017 requiring children under the age of two to ride in a rear-facing car seat. After they turn two, they must still ride in a car seat with a harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or if they reach 4 feet 9 inches tall and if the adult belt fits them correctly.

Child car seats help distribute the force from a crash evenly across the seat and a child’s body, NHTSA said.

Statistics from NHTSA: