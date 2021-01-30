Oregon school in remote town closes after virus cases found

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution.

The development in the high school in Vale, a town of 2,000 residents in eastern Oregon, comes as Gov. Kate Brown has faced criticism over prioritizing educators over senior citizens for vaccine eligibility in her effort to get schools across the state to reopen.

All teachers became eligible to receive scarce vaccines on Monday, even though eligible health care workers, who were prioritized first, haven’t all been vaccinated yet.