Russian brought to Oregon, faces trial in ransomware attacks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Russian man who allegedly laundered more than $400,000 from ransomware attacks in the United States and abroad was extradited from the Netherlands to face trial in federal court in Portland.

Denis Dubnikov, 29, pleaded not guilty. He was indicted in August 2021 for his alleged role in an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy.

Dubnikov and his accomplices are accused of laundering ransom payments from victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks.

On November 2, 2021, Dubnikov was arrested in Amsterdam. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on October 4.

