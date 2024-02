by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A massive rockslide, with some rocks as big as cars, has shut down Old Highway 30 just east of Biggs Junction along the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said it happened Monday.

The highway, which runs parallel to Interstate 84 will remain closed until the boulders are cleared. There are detours in place.

