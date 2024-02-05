▶️ WATCH: ODOT brings rocks crashing down on highway near Biggs Junction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation bringing down more rocks onto Old Highway 30 east of Biggs Junction as it prepares to short up the rock face. It has released a video showing the work.

The highway shut down last week following a huge rockslide. ODOT has not yet given an estimate on when it will reopen.

The video posted Friday shows drone footage of huge rocks crashing down onto the highway below. District 9 Manager Dan Shanahan explains what they are doing.

“Basically what happened is a bunch of rocks came down and we assessed it and found out the slopes were unstable,” Shanahan said. “So we have several thousand yards of material on the road right now. And what we’re doing is bringing in our rock scaler to make sure that the rock face is stable. And once it’s stable, then we can start getting the contractors in to start clearing the rock that’s there and then open the highway. But for now, it’s shut down until we can stabilize it and get it open and safe for the public.”

