Oregon reports 1,000+ COVID cases for 2nd straight day; 7 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 753, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 1,076 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today bringing the state total to 54,937.

On Thursday, the state set a record with 1,122 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 153 new cases since Sunday.

Overall, it’s reported 1,587 cases and 14 deaths; 1,197 patients have recovered as of Thursday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 674 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 159 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported 14 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and on a ventilator.