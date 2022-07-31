Oregon reports 10 potentially heat-related deaths in past week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Sunday that ten suspected heat-related deaths have occurred within the last week.

So far, the deaths are ruled as ‘potentially’ related to heat but have not been confirmed.

Five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County on July 25, 27, 28, and two on the 30.

Umatilla County saw one potential heat-related death on July 26, while Marion County saw one on July 28 and one on July 29.

There was one death on July 29 and another on July 30 in Clackamas County that were potentially heat-related.

All deaths are currently under investigation. The designation as a heat-related death is preliminary, and it may take several months to be certain.

The State Medical Examiner has requested that county medical examiner programs follow reporting and tracking criteria when reporting deaths to our office that are potentially related to this heat wave.

These reporting requirements allow the State Medical Examiner’s Office to track and retrieve information about potential hyperthermia deaths.