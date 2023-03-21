Oregon renters voice concern over Senate bill on rent increases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Senate Bill 611 is causing some panic among renters.

Stable Homes, which is a coalition of housing advocates, held a Zoom conference call Tuesday to allow tenants from around the state to call on lawmakers to take action against what they call a high-rent crisis.

Residents call the prices “predatory.”

The bill would set limits on rent increases but not on hikes between tenants.

One Bend resident says high rent makes it impossible for working people to live in our community.

The bill will be heard on Monday.