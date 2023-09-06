$2.3 million for renewable energy headed to rural Oregon business owners

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly $2.3 million is headed to rural Oregon business owners.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that the grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is meant to improve renewable energy and lower energy costs. This is part of the nationwide effort to combat climate change

“We know that the challenge is to electrify everything with renewable energy, and that includes our homes and our businesses and all the rest of our infrastructure,” Merkley said.

The money is getting distributed to businesses who applied for loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America program and it is helping small businesses bolster their solar panel systems and bring down utility bills.

Here is the full list of recipients, according to Wyden’s office: