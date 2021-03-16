Oregon removes 100-person weekly contact limit for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has removed a 100-person cap on the number of individual contacts students can have per week in a return to in-person classes.

The weekly contact limit made it challenging for school districts to bring older students back to in-person classrooms because those students rotate between teachers and classrooms for different subjects, increasing the number of contacts they have in a week.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered all schools to offer at least some in-person learning for all grades by April 29, with elementary students phased in first.

Oregon schools must still ensure 35-square-feet of space per student and teacher.

The state said last week it is considering reducing that requirement but has not done so yet.