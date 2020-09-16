Oregon reduces number of confirmed wildfire fatalities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon have reduced the confirmed number of fatalities from recent wildfires in the state from 10 to eight.

The state’s Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday two of the reported fatalities were later identified as animal remains.

The number of missing persons was also reduced, from 22 to 16. Officials also provided the number of residences that have been destroyed by Oregon’s wildfires in Oregon – 1,145.

In addition, 579 other structures have been decimated as well.