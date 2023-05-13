Oregon coast reopens to recreational crabbing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Agriculture announced that recreational crabbing was back open Friday up and down the Oregon coast. A large area had been shut down due to the presence of domoic acid.

Here is more from the Oregon Agriculture Department about the reopening:

Recent test results from the area show domoic acid levels have dropped and are below the alert level. This area had closed on May 1 after test results showed levels above the human health closure limit.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.

Always call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474 or visit their webpage before crabbing to get the latest information on closures, https://www.oregon.gov/oda/programs/foodsafety/shellfish/pages/shellfishclosures.aspx

For more information on recreational crabbing visit https://myodfw.com/crabbing-clamming