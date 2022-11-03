by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID.

Thursday marks six months to that deadline.

The Transportation Security Administration has a full list of identity documents it will accept for air travel at TSA.gov.

The big key here is do not wait until the last minute, because thousands of other people may also wait until the last minute. DMV offices in Oregon and across the country are busy, and the U.S. Department of State has a backlog for passport applications and renewals. As the Real ID deadline approaches, DMVs and the State Department will get busier.

Is your license or ID card expiring in the next six months?

You can renew your Oregon license or ID card up to 12 months before your expiration date.

If you need to renew between now and May 3, 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends to do it early and add the Real ID option in order to save you a second trip to DMV or the wait for a passport.

Real ID is optional in Oregon because you may already have a passport, passport card, military ID or other credential for air travel.

However, if you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, don’t wait until you book a flight.

How do I get the Real ID option in Oregon?