by Travis Pittman

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID.

We’re now nine months to that deadline.

The Transportation Security Administration has a full list of identity documents it will accept for air travel at TSA.gov.

The big key here is do not wait until the last minute, because thousands of other people may also wait until the last minute. DMV offices in Oregon and across the country are busy, and the U.S. Department of State has a backlog for passport applications and renewals. As the REAL ID deadline approaches, DMVs and the State Department will get busier.

Is your license or ID card expiring in the next nine months?

You can renew your Oregon license or ID card up to 12 months before your expiration date.

If you need to renew between now and May 3, 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends to do it early and add the Real ID option in order to save you a second trip to DMV or the wait for a passport.

Real ID is optional in Oregon because you may already have a passport, passport card, military ID or other credential for air travel.

However, if you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, don’t wait until you book a flight.

How do I get the Real ID option in Oregon?

Make sure you have the documents you need to qualify for Real ID. Create your own checklist at Oregon.gov/Realid. You must apply for Real ID in person. You can visit a DMV office or make an appointment at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. Bring the documents on your checklist and your current license or ID card, and pay the $30 Real ID fee in addition to the regular issuance, renewal or replacement fee. Then the process is the same as a standard Oregon card: signature, get your photo taken and receive a paper interim card until your Real ID plastic card arrives in the mail in 5-10 business days. You cannot use the interim card for air travel.

“You may already have the ID you need for air travel,” Joyce said.

“But if you don’t, please act now – get or renew your passport, or add the Real ID option to your Oregon license or ID card. Oregon DMV offices are already very busy, but they will get busier in 2023 because of Real ID.”