Oregon reaches daily coronavirus vaccine goal

BY SARA CLINE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced that vaccination sites have met the goal of administering a total of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day.

But, authorities said Thursday they must continue to “sustain and expand” their daily totals as the total COVID-19 case count continues to rise.

Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Thursday.