▶️ Oregon voters get chance to switch to Ranked Choice Voting for major races

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon voters are going to get the chance to decide if they want to switch to the process of ranked choice voting (RCV) to decide major races including president, Congress, governor and other statewide offices.

On the last day of the legislative session Sunday, the Oregon Legislature approved putting the RCV question on the November 2024 ballot. If voters approve it, then RCV would go into effect after that.

The bill also allows local jurisdictions, cities, counties and school boards the option to enact ranked choice voting for their races.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Even with 6-week walkout, representatives bring home funds from ’23 session

RCV does away with the typical form of voting in which the voter selects just one person on the ballot. Instead, voters will get to rank everyone on the ballot in order of preference.

Proponents of RCV say the process allows people who don’t necessarily want to pick between the two major party candidates to freely select an alternative candidate.

How does it work?

Voters rank their choices by preference, with votes being counted in rounds. If a candidate wins over 50% in the first round, it’s over. If not, round two starts with the candidate who got the fewest votes in the first round being eliminated. If the eliminated candidate was your vote then your next choice gets your vote in this round.

Rounds continue until two candidates are left and the one with the most votes wins.

Alaska, Maine and some cities around the country have already adopted some form of ranked choice voting.

See some of the videos at the bottom of this story for different examples explaining ranked choice voting.

Why do people like ranked choice?

One benefit of the system is that nobody “wastes” their vote by picking a third-party or independent candidate as their first choice.

You can follow your heart and rank someone you like No. 1, even if you suspect that candidate doesn’t stand a chance. If that person is eliminated, you still get a say in who wins the race based on your other rankings.

Another benefit is that it’s tough for someone to get elected without broad support. In a traditional election, it’s possible for someone with fringe political views to win in a crowded field of candidates, even if they are deeply disliked by a majority of voters.

That’s theoretically less likely in a ranked choice system. A candidate could get the largest share of first-choice votes, but still lose to someone who is the second or third choice of a large number of people.

What are the negatives?

The system is tough to grasp. It requires voters to do a lot more research. It also makes races less predictable.

Transparency and trust are also potential problems. Ordinarily, candidates, the public and news organizations can see votes coming in, precinct by precinct, and know exactly who is leading and where their support is coming from.

That’s a headache for news organizations, like The Associated Press, that analyze vote tallies and attempt to report a winner before the count is complete.

And there may be instances where candidates who seem to have a comfortable lead in first-place votes on election night lose because relatively few voters rank them as their second or third choice. That could lead to people questioning the results.

Add to that the all-mail voting system employed by Oregon. Since many votes will still be in the mail at the deadline, it will take a while just to get through the first round of counting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.