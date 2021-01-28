Oregon puts debate over race in vaccine rollout to test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase of the rollout is being put to the test in Oregon.

An advisory committee will vote Thursday on whether to prioritize people of color, target those with chronic medical conditions or some combination.

The debate shows the growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color.

Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.