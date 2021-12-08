Oregon public universities reach 5-year agreement with classified employees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new contract covers approximately 4,600 classified staff members who are part of the Service Employees International Union 503 (SEIU) working at public universities statewide.

Classified staff hold a wide range of positions throughout the universities’ academic, operational and administrative departments; and earn annual wages of approximately $30,000 to more than $100,000.

The agreement requires approval by a vote of union members followed by approval by Oregon’s university presidents, who have issued a statement supporting the agreement.

SEIU members will vote on the new contract this month, with implementation taking place in January 2022, if ratified.

“We are very pleased to have a tentative agreement with SEIU-represented classified employees who contribute importantly to the education of nearly 97,000 Oregon public university students,” the presidents’ statement said. “These employees are respected colleagues who are vital to the operation and success of the state’s universities. As well, many classified employees displayed tremendous courage and fortitude during the pandemic to ensure universities’ continued operations to serve students in their educational pursuits.

“We are deeply appreciative of the contributions that these employees provide each day in supporting the education and lives of students, as well as their work in helping to advance the research and community service programs that Oregon universities provide throughout the state.”

The statement was signed by President Tom Insko, Eastern Oregon University; President Nagi Naganathan, Oregon Institute of Technology; Interim President Rebecca Johnson, Oregon State University; President Stephen Percy, Portland State University; President Linda Schott, Southern Oregon University; President Michael Schill, University of Oregon; and Interim President Jay Kenton, Western Oregon University.