700 served under Oregon psilocybin programs, but barriers to access remain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The non-profit Healing Advocacy Fund gave an update on psilocybin programs in Oregon Thursday. The programs were launched after a 2020 voter-approved measure went into effect earlier this year.

While 715 people have used the psilocybin programs, the goal is to serve 2,000 by the end of 2024. But the non-profit says there are still barriers like limited insurance options, cost of services and where these services are located.

“We’re seeing the costs come down as more service centers come online and seeing a wider array of costs from kind of in the $2,000 range up to $3,500 is most common,” said Heidi Pendergast, Oregon State Director of Healing Advocacy Fund.

The non-profit also says a pilot program to help veterans get access to psilocybin therapy started last month and is showing a lot of progress.

