Oregon issues 1st psilocybin license to Portland business

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has issued its first license under its new system that offers controlled use of psilocybin to the public.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that it had issued a manufacturer license to Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust. Oregon Psilocybin Services, which falls under the health authority, began accepting applications for four license types in January. More than 220 license and worker permit applications have been submitted to Oregon Psilocybin Services so far.

RELATED: 1st class of psilocybin therapy facilitators is set to graduate

RELATED: Bend could see psilocybin service centers open by May: Here are the rules

Voters in the state in 2020 approved legalizing the therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms. Oregon Psilocybin Services says it will take time for all four license types — manufacturing, lab, service centers and facilitators — to become licensed and set up operations.

Earlier this month, the first students trained in accompanying patients tripping on psychedelic mushrooms graduated during a ceremony held by InnerTrek, a Portland firm. Students must pass a final exam to receive InnerTrek certificates and then take a test administered by the Oregon Health Authority to receive facilitator licenses.

Here is the press release from OHA:

PORTLAND, Ore. –Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued the state’s first psilocybin license as part of the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The manufacturer license was issued to a woman-owned business, Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust. As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, this woman-owned business will bring communities one step closer towards accessing psilocybin services in Oregon.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” says Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state.”

The role of Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) is to license psilocybin facilitators, manufacturers, service centers and laboratories, while ensuring that those licensees and their workers comply with Oregon law. OPS began accepting applications for the four license types on January 2, 2023. OPS expects to issue additional licenses to laboratories, service centers and facilitators in the coming months.

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can find service centers and facilitators once they are licensed on the OPS Licensee Directory website. The directory will contain licensee names and contact details for all licensees that have requested to have their information published. This may also provide opportunities for licensed psilocybin businesses to connect.

Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) has also begun publishing a Weekly Report on Applications for Licenses and Worker Permits. The new weekly report includes information about total number of applications received by type and status. OPS will update the report on a weekly basis.

OPS encourages the public to visit the OPS website for more information and to sign up for updates on the section’s work.

For the latest updates, subscribe to the Oregon Psilocybin Services distribution list at: oregon.gov/psilocybin