Assistance dogs trained in Eastern Oregon prison will help veterans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Eight new assistance dogs who will be helping veterans with disabilities are graduating from an Oregon prison.

The dogs are graduating on Oct. 2 from the Joys of Living Assistance Dogs program at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton. They were trained by adults in custody.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says the graduates will go to veterans to help with their daily lives.

