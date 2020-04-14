Oregon primary election candidates interviewed in online forums

Bend’s City Club and League of Women Voters of Deschutes County are hosting online forums to help people get to know candidates running in the upcoming primary election.

Monday night was the first forum. Republican candidates for secretary of state were interviewed by a moderator about their qualifications and views.

Senator Kim Thatcher highlighted her work in both the private sector and in the legislature.

“I think the most important mission of this role is being of service to everybody equally, and to administer the law even-handedly, and not serve as a favor giver to people I like or to punish people I don’t like,” Thatcher said. “I need to be there to be of service.”

Dave Stauffer highlighted his auditing experience and spoke about his plans for future environmental initiatives.

“I want to improve the environment as the Democratic majority wishes, but I want to do it without raising taxes by engaging private enterprise with profit motives to implement my inventions as the Republican minority wishes,” Stauffer said.

The forums can be watched on City Club’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Upcoming candidate forums:

-April 15, 5:30 p.m.

Secretary of State, Democrat Candidates

-April 20, 5:30 p.m.

2nd Congressional District, Democrat Candidates

-April 22, 5:30 p.m.

2nd Congressional District, Republican Candidates

-April 29, 5:30 p.m.

Deschutes County Commissioners, Democrat Candidates