Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook County dropbox locations for Oregon primary

Oregon primary election day is Tuesday, May 17, with multiple races on the ballot including governor, U.S. Senator and U.S. House of Representatives. Here is a look at dropbox locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties where ballots can be dropped off. The deadline to drop them off, or have them postmarked, is May 17 at 8:00 p.m.
Deschutes County
Bend
Deschutes County Road Department
- 61150 SE 27th St
Old Mill
- 459 SW Bluff Dr
- Box located on the knoll above Old Mill District in parking lot south of Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Bradbury Park & Ride
- 1000 SW Bradbury Way
- Box located across from the Park & Rec Pavilion off of Simpson & Columbia
- 24 Hour Drop Box
County Clerk’s Office
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Upper floor — Privacy booths provided
- Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Election Day, 7 am to 8 pm
Deschutes Services Center
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Exterior box on west side of building
Pine Nursery Park
- 3750 NE Purcell Blvd.
- East end of parking lot
- During normal park hours
Redmond
Redmond Public Library
- 827 SW Deschutes Ave
- Located on west side of Library
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Sunriver
Sunriver Public Library
- 56855 Venture Ln
- 24 Hour Drop Box
La Pine
La Pine Public Library
- 16425 1st St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Sisters
Sisters City Hall
- 520 E Cascade Ave
- Located in front of City Hall
Jefferson County
Madras
Jefferson County Administration Building
- 66 SE D Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
- 66 SE D Street
- Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. *Election Day 7 am – 8 pm
Culver
Culver City Hall
- 200 W 1st Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Metolius
Metolius City Hall
- 636 Jefferson Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Warm Springs
- 2112 Wasco Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crooked River Ranch
- Administration Area near tennis courts
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crook County
Prineville
Crook County Clerk’s Office
- Courthouse – Room 23
- 300 NE Third St.
- Drop box beside door
- 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Crook County Courthouse Drive-up
- Rear Entrance
- 300 NE Third St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crook County Library
- 175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr.
- Drive up box South end of parking lot
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Powell Butte
Powell Butte Charter School
- 13650 SW Highway 126
- 24 Hour Drop Box
