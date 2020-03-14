Oregon prepares for fallout from coronavirus, school closure

As for childcare for doctors and nurses, Brown equated it to a wartime effort to make medical workers available.

“I would put this as a World War II-capacity daycare for our public health workers because we’re going to need every single body we can get,” she said. “These are unprecedented times.”

Oregon schools will close Monday and remain closed until April 1. Oregon students already have spring break for one of those weeks.

Also Friday, Multnomah County — home to Portland, Oregon — closed its libraries and the sheriff’s office ended visitation in its two jails.

Oregon Chief Justice Martha L. Walters also issued recommendations to the state’s trial courts to postpone trials that are not time sensitive due to the coronavirus. Trials that are already underway and ones that are time sensitive will continue as planned.

Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including eight that have been diagnosed in the past two days among residents of a veterans’ nursing home in the town of Lebanon, about 80 miles south of Portland.

There could be 150 to 250 cases that haven’t been diagnosed, and it could grow to over 75,000 cases by mid-May unless action is taken, state health officer and epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover within a few weeks.

Several school districts told Brown the coronavirus pandemic has brought them to the “breaking point” because of staffing issues involving older staff or those with health concerns, Brown said. About 40% of substitutes in the Portland Public Schools are over the age of 60, making them more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and support staff such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers also skew older and should be self-quarantining, she said.

She stressed that closing the schools would not stop the virus from spreading and urged families not to leave their children in the care of older adults who are more vulnerable to the illness.