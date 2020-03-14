Oregon prepares for fallout from coronavirus, school closure

“I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to, and stay healthy, during this crisis,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, we are left with little choice.”
Also Friday, more than 400 doctors from around Oregon signed a letter to Brown demanding more resources and help to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
The letter was made available online Thursday for doctors to sign and had 425 signatures by Friday afternoon. The letter acknowledges that Brown is in a difficult situation managing the crisis but said they are unequipped to handle the influx of coronavirus patients that could come.
“We see ourselves making decisions in the next two weeks on who will live and who will died because we don’t have resources sufficient to care for them,” the letter said. “We have heard the stories second- and farther-hand from China and Italy and have no reason to think Oregon won’t suffer the same fate. We truly must flatten the curve of the impact on our health care system.”
The doctors ask for a number of immediate changes and policies, including creating a statewide call center, a helpline for frontline medical workers and an ethics teams that would draft guidelines for doctors who may have to decide how to best use limited resources for patients.
The letter also suggests a tracking system for those in self-quarantine, taking over hotels to get the homeless population off the streets to better control the spread of the virus and separating nursing care residents into separate facilities for those who are sick and those who have tested negative for the coronavirus.
“There are those who would judge you as being embarrassingly over-prepared or tragically under-prepared. We know which side you want to be on,” the letter read.
Brown said she did not see the need to take over hotels. Tina Edlund, her senior health policy advisor, said segregating nursing homes by the health of residents was under discussion as part of a larger plan to address viral spread, but nothing was certain.
Oregon earlier this week banned all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks
The governor was meeting Friday with Oregon Health & Sciences University to discuss what is needed to prepare for a surge in hospital admissions if it comes.
“We are not getting the equipment we need and we are not getting the resources we need” from the federal government, she said. “This coronavirus is exposing cracks —I would say canyons — in our healthcare system.”
