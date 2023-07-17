▶️ Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Oregon over the weekend as the jackpot for that game and Mega Millions climb into top-10 territory.

The Oregon Lottery says the tickets for Saturday’s jackpot were sold in Portland and Bandon.

Powerball is now at $900 million for Monday’s drawing, making it the third largest in the game’s history. The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions is set to be $640 million, the seventh-largest for that game. Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The Oregon Lottery says this is only the third time both game jackpots are more than $500 million simultaneously. The others were in 2018 and 2021.

Powerball and Mega Millions are played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.