Retired Oregon truck driver claims $1 million Powerball prize

A retired Oregon truck driver has claimed his $1 million Powerball prize.

The Oregon Lottery says Brooks Keebey of Salem won the seven-figure prize in the November 8 drawing.

The lottery said the 82-year-old “knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a local store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on November 7, 2022 was worth $1 million.”

He correctly picked all five white ball numbers. All he needed was the red Powerball to win at least a share of the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

When asked if he was disappointed he missed the grand prize, Keebey said “I’m not greedy.”

Keebey is planning to use his winnings to pay property taxes and buy his wife a used Cadillac, the lottery said. He also said the money will be good for the remainder of his retirement.

Under Oregon law, Powerball and Mega Millions winners are public record, including their identities, how much they won and where they bought the ticket. The lottery says he bought his winning ticket at TNT Hollywood Tavern in Salem.

Keebey’s prize is one of two $1 million Oregon winners in consecutive weeks.