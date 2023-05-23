OSP: Felon with multiple deer, elk antlers faces 42 big game, firearm charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A convicted felon has been arrested again after Oregon State Police say they found that he possessed not only firearms, but “numerous” deer and elk antlers he could not document.

Oregon State Police said a search warrant was issued last June at the home of Norman Paul Jones, based on information linking him to the poaching of several deer with a rifle.

OSP said the search uncovered a Winchester model 88, .308 caliber rifle with mounted scope and a Marlin model 550, .22 caliber rifle with a mounted scope which also included a flashlight taped to the barrel.

Police also said they found wildlife parts including numerous sets of deer and elk antlers that were still attached to the skull. They included:

3 spike deer

17 Forked-horn deer (2pt)

19 Three-point deer

18 Four-point deer

2 Bull elk (5×5 and a 4×4)

Owl parts, including wings and legs

OSP said Jones could not provide documents for most of the animal parts in his possession. The items were taken into evidence.

Then in April — before Jones was indicted for what was mentioned above — OSP said it received information that Jones again was in possession of a firearm. A search warrant served at his residence allegedly uncovered a Savage model 111, .300 Win Mag rifle with scope.

Jones is now charged in Clackamas County with four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and 38 counts of unlawful possession/take big game mammal.

OSP did not explain why the charges for the June incident were not filed until Jones was arrested in April.

His trial is scheduled for August.