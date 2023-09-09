Mule deer doe left to waste in Baker County; Oregon State Police seek tips

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: A full image of the mule deer doe is at the bottom of this story. It may be considered graphic to some.)

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for the unlawful take and waste of a mule deer doe in Baker County.

OSP said troopers were called out to Highway 245 and of Stices Gulch Road on August 29 to investigate the doe. That’s about ten miles south of Baker City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

The state of Oregon is getting tougher on poachers. Last month, a Pendleton man was sentenced to serve 14 days in jail during elk hunting season in each of the next three years. He was also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine.

As a reminder, there is a program that offers cash rewards and preference point rewards to people who provide information leading to arrests for poaching and wasting. Oregon’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program is a collaboration between the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association and the Oregon State Marine Board. The form can be found here.