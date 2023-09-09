Buck deer poached near Hood River; OSP asking public’s help to find culprit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: A full image of the poached deer is at the bottom of this story. It may be considered graphic to some.)

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division says it is asking for the public’s help in find those responsible for the poaching of a buck deer south of Hood River.

OSP said it’s believed the buck was shot with a high powered pellet gun rifle sometime between 6:00 p.m., on Thursday August 24 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday August 25. The deer was located near 5940 Billings Road, just off Dee Highway (Highway 281). No part of the deer was removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. This is case number SP23-274719.

RELATED: Oregon man will do jail time during elk hunting season for poaching

The state of Oregon is getting tougher on poachers. Last month, a Pendleton man was sentenced to serve 14 days in jail during elk hunting season in each of the next three years. He was also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine.

As a reminder, there is a program that offers cash rewards and preference point rewards to people who provide information leading to arrests for poaching and wasting. Oregon’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program is a collaboration between the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association and the Oregon State Marine Board. The form can be found here.