Buck deer poached near Hood River; OSP asking public’s help to find culprit

(Editor’s note: A full image of the poached deer is at the bottom of this story. It may be considered graphic to some.)
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division says it is asking for the public’s help in find those responsible for the poaching of a buck deer south of Hood River.
Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards
- $2,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat & Moose
-
$1,000 Elk, Deer & Antelope
-
$600 Bear, Cougar & Wolf
-
$300 Habitat Destruction
-
$200 Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags
-
$200 Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
-
$200 Game Fish & Shellfish
-
$200 Game Birds or Furbearers
-
$200 Spotlighting
-
$200 Snagging/Attempt to Snag
ODFW Preference Points Rewards
- 5 Points Bighorn Sheep
- 5 Points Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points Moose
- 5 Points Wolf
- 4 Points Elk
- 4 Points Deer
- 4 Points Pronghorn Antelope
- 4 Points Bear
- 4 Points Cougar
Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards
- Birds
$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey
- Mammals
$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox
- Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)
$1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)
Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association Cash Rewards
- $200 Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide as defined in ORS 704.010 and 704.020.