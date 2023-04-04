2 men die in plane crash near Oregon-Idaho border

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OXBOW, Ore. (AP) — Two men died in a small plane crash near the Oregon-Idaho border on Sunday, according to the Baker County Sheriffs Office.

Two deputies spotted an airplane just before 10 a.m. that appeared to be in distress and then crashed into a hillside in the Oxbow area, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

The deputies, along with others, searched and found the airplane crash site on a ridge above an Idaho Power utility complex. They were unable to locate any survivors.

RELATED: Small plane crashes into flooded field in California

RELATED: 1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

An investigation showed the plane piloted by Terry Richards, 46, of Middleton, Idaho, was flying to Lewiston after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport, the Facebook post said.

Richards and 24-year-old passenger Caleb Tennant of Middleton, Idaho, died in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.