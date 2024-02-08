Central Oregon resident diagnosed with plague; no other cases identified

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon resident has been confirmed to have a case of the plague, Deschutes County announced Wednesday. It’s the first reported case in Oregon in nearly a decade.

It’s believed the person, identified only as a “local resident,” was infected by their cat.

“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett said in a statement.

No other cases have been identified. The county said the case was diagnosed and treated early, posing little risk to the community.

The plague spreads to humans or animals through a bite from an infected flea or by contact with an animal sick with the disease, the County said. The most common animals to carry plague in Central Oregon are squirrels and chipmunks, but mice and other rodents can also carry the disease.

Symptoms of plague usually begin in humans two to eight days after exposure to an infected animal or flea, the county said. These symptoms may include a sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches, and/or visibly swollen lymph nodes called buboes.

If not diagnosed early, the plague can infect the bloodstream or lungs, making it more severe and difficult to treat, the county said.

The last known case in Oregon was in 2015, the county said, citing the Oregon Health Authority.

Tips from the county to prevent the spread of plague: