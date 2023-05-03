Pikeminnow season app launches to help anglers register faster

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An app has been developed to help anglers earn money as part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program.

The Bonneville Power Administration says the app, which was developed by the Idaho, Oregon and Washington departments of fish and wildlife, lets participants complete their registration online. That means no stopping at a registration station.

Pikeminnow season opened Monday, During the five-month season, anglers can earn $6, $8 or $10 for each pikeminnow they catch that is at least nine inches long. And the more fish an angler catches, the more each one is worth. Tagged fish are each worth $500 and internally tagged fish are worth $200.

BPA said last year that anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers in 2022, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation.

Here are more details from BPA:

In the past, participants had to drive to a station and register before heading out to fish. Now, almost everything can be done online. Idaho, Oregon and Washington departments of fish and wildlife all have online angling license programs and the pikeminnow program registration can be completed through the app.

“The only trip to the station needed is to turn in their catch and get their reward payment,” Winther said.

Eighteen full-time catch stations will operate along the Columbia and Snake rivers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Four additional satellite stations will also be available during select parts of the season. The satellite stations offer anglers additional pikeminnow harvest opportunities in areas with good fishing during short windows of time. Interested anglers are encouraged to get the most up-to-date information on satellite stations at the program website, www.pikeminnow.org.

Northern pikeminnow consume millions of young salmon and steelhead each year. Since 1990, anglers paid through the program have removed more than 5.4 million pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers. The program is funded by the Bonneville Power Administration and administered by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission in cooperation with the Washington and Oregon departments of fish and wildlife. It has reduced predation from pikeminnow on young salmon and steelhead by up to 40% from pre-program levels.

Details on how to register for the program and applicable state fishing regulations are available on the program website. Anglers will find resources on the site, including maps, how-to videos and free fishing clinics, to help boost their fishing game.

For more information about the 2023 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery visit www.pikeminnow.org or call 800-858-9015.