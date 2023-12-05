Oregon State Parks campgrounds to allow same-day reservations starting Jan. 1

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced Tuesday it is opening up same-day campsite booking statewide in 2024. It comes after a pilot project last summer at coastal state park campgrounds.

OPRD said most sites previously required booking at least 24 hours in advance. Starting January 1, 2024, visitors will be able to to view and book the same day as their arrival.

OPRD also said it will waive the $8 reservation fee for all same-day reservations.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Get $5 off annual Oregon State Park parking permit in December

Here are more details from the Parks Department:

Tent and RV campers can make a same-day online reservation up until 11:59 p.m. on the day they arrive by visiting https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Yurt and cabin reservations must be made before 6 p.m. the day of arrival due to the staffing required to assist with keys or codes.

All visitors can make reservations by calling (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visitors can also make same-day online reservations at parks statewide using mobile devices where they have cell reception or where Oregon State Parks ’ free, limited Wi-Fi is available. Wi-Fi is provided at most parks for reservations only and is not guaranteed to be available 24/7. Signs at the park have login information. Since internet connectivity varies by park, it’s best to reserve campsites before arrival.

statewide using mobile devices where they have cell reception or where Oregon State ’ free, limited Wi-Fi is available. Wi-Fi is provided at most for reservations only and is not guaranteed to be available 24/7. Signs at the park have login information. Since internet connectivity varies by park, it’s best to reserve campsites before arrival. Visitors can still pay with cash or checks at the park by finding a ranger or following posted instructions, which could include using self-registration envelopes only if instructed to do so. Ranger availability is limited depending on time and location.

When the program expands statewide, it will include a total of 40 park campgrounds across Oregon. Some parks switch tent and RV campsites to first-come-first served during the winter and those sites will start offering same-day online reservations in the spring. Visitors can check park webpages for seasonal information on specific parks at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/

Eleven campgrounds will remain first-come-first served year-round: Jackson F. Kimball, Goose Lake, Bates, Cascara, Catherine Creek, Hilgard Junction, Jasper Point (except for the cabin), Minam, Red Bridge, Smith Rock and Ukiah-Dale.

The goal of same-day online reservations is to offer campers the flexibility to travel last minute when sites are available while giving them the security of knowing they have a site when they arrive. Same-day online reservations also have the potential to give park staff more time to offer interpretive opportunities, improve park facilities and increase time interacting with visitors.

“The transition to same-day reservations at Nehalem Bay State Park was nearly seamless and has been generally well received by guests,” said Park Manager Ben Cox.