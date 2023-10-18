Oregon to issue another $43M in pandemic EBT food assistance to 99,000 children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ODHS released this correction Wednesday: A previous version of this release inaccurately explained how eligible families, who no longer receive SNAP, will receive their PEBT benefits. This has been corrected to explain that:

Families who are no longer receiving SNAP benefits will receive a notice in the mail and the benefits will be deposited onto their existing EBT card associated with their household. If families no longer have their EBT card they can request a replacement card by calling 855-328-6715.

Here is the entire, updated release:

Need to know:

Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and have young children will receive additional food benefits for their children.

Oregon will provide approximately $43 million in additional food assistance for 99,000 young children.

These food benefits will be issued to existing EBT cards on Oct. 17.

These additional food benefits are part of the federal Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program, a temporary COVID-19 program meant to provide additional food support for children whose access to adequate and quality food may have been impacted by COVID-19.

This is the last time Oregon will be able to provide P-EBT food benefits to children in Oregon as the program has not been renewed.

(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will be issuing additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between Sept. 1 2022 and May 11, 2023.

These additional food benefits will provide approximately $43 million in additional food assistance for 99,000 young children in Oregon.

“We are grateful to have been able to provide more than a $1 billion in addition food benefits to children and students in Oregon since 2020,” said Claire Seguin, director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Eligibility for P-EBT food benefits

Families must have received SNAP benefits at any time between Sept. 1, 2022 and May 11, 2023.

Children in the family who were age 5 and under at any time during this period are eligible to receive additional food benefits.

Families will receive the additional food benefits for every month during this period that: One or more children in their household were ages 5 and younger The family was receiving SNAP benefits.



Families will receive an extra $67 food benefit per child for every month between September 2022 and April 2023, and $30 for May 2023. Families can receive up to $566 in additional food benefits for each child who is eligible.

How children will receive P-EBT food benefits

Families who are currently receiving SNAP benefits will receive the P-EBT food benefits onto their EBT card on Oct. 17.

Families who are no longer receiving SNAP benefits will receive a notice in the mail and the benefits will be deposited onto their existing EBT card associated with their household. If families no longer have their EBT card they can request a replacement card by calling 855-328-6715

What is the P-EBT program?

Since 2020, Oregon has issued approximately $1 billion in P-EBT food benefits to help children in Oregon get enough quality and nutritious food.

These additional food benefits are part of the P-EBT program, a temporary COVID-19 response program meant to provide additional food support for children whose access to adequate and quality food received through school programs may have been impacted by COVID-19.

Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.

Families with specific questions about their child’s eligibility or P-EBT card can contact the P-EBT Call Center at (844) ORE-PEBT or (844) 673-7328. The P-EBT Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific in seven language options (English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Somalian, Mandarin and Cantonese). Callers may also request a translator for additional languages.

P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their schools and communities.

P-EBT food benefits are issued in addition to regular SNAP benefits. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.

Resources to help meet basic needs