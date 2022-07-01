by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

College football insiders and fans alike are still wrapping their heads around the shocking news from Thursday that USC and UCLA, the two anchor schools of the Pac-12 Conference, will be bolting for the Big Ten starting in 2024.

It’s still far too early to know exactly what this means for the conference. Some have already speculated which programs may be invited to join. Many say this will significantly diminish the Pac-12’s standing.

Then there is the speculation that the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies or others could be next to leave the Pac-12.

