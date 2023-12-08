Oregon launches app for people to manage state benefits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Human Services on Friday announced the launch of a new app for people to manage medical, food, cash and child care benefits they receive from the state.

ODHS says the Oregon ONE Mobile app is available for free in the Apple and Android app stores. Before using the app, people will first need to apply for benefits online, in person or by phone.

The app’s development was partially funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, ODHS said.

Here are details from ODHS about how to use the app and manage benefits.

People in Oregon can use the free app to:

Create a ONE Online account.

Access their existing ONE Online account.

Report changes to household information including address, contact information and income.

Upload requested documents using a smartphone camera.

Find the next renewal date for their benefits.

Get important, time-sensitive alerts and notifications about benefits on mobile devices.

View benefit issuance history for food and cash payments.

People who serve as Authorized Representatives for people with benefits are also able to use the app.

How to manage your medical, food, cash and child care benefits:

By phone at: 1-800-699-9075. All relay calls accepted.

Online at: benefits.oregon.gov

In your language: Help in Your Language

By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

By fax at: 503-378-5628

