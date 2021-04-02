Oregon officials warn of fourth COVID-19 surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials say they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus.

During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising.

“The good news is, now when we face a surge, we know how to protect ourselves and others with powerful safety measures like mask-wearing and avoiding large social gatherings,” Brown said. “And we have three safe and effective vaccines rapidly rolling out. But make no mistake, this is a race between the vaccines and the variants. It is a critical moment for us all to double down so we can outrun this next wave.”

Based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday, during the week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week.

Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.