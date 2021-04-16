Oregon officials address the state’s COVID vaccine inequity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Oregon, officials on Friday addressed the “stark” and “unacceptable” disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Friday that people in state’s wealthiest ZIP code are 58% vaccinated, while a low-income community that has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic is 22% vaccinated.

Based on data from the health authority, white people represent 75% of Oregonians.

While they only comprise about 50% of coronavirus cases, they account for 71% of vaccinations.