Oregon offers $1M prize to get COVID vaccine; $100K scholarships for teens

by Central Oregon Daily News

Would $1 million change your mind about getting the COVID vaccine?

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials sure hope so.

Brown and the Oregon Lottery on Friday afternoon planned to announce the “Take Your Shot” campaign, which gives anyone 18 and over who’s had at least one dose of the vaccine a shot at a $1 million prize.

Additionally, 36 people – one person from each county – can win $10,000 while Oregonians age 12-17 can win one of five $100,000 college savings plan scholarships.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery and is funded with $1.86 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars.

You have until midnight on June 27th to get vaccinated and have your name added to the database.

They’ll draw the names of winners on June 28th and announce them the following week.

Anyone who’s already had the vaccine is automatically entered.

More information was expected to be released about the campaign during a noon press conference with Brown and lottery officials.

The goal, obviously, is to increase vaccination numbers across the state.

Currently, 62.9% of eligible Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Brown has set a target number of 70% to fully reopen the economy and end many of the COVID restrictions businesses and the public have been dealing with for more than a year.

Other states have offered similar incentives to boost vaccination efforts.

In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system earlier this month that will give out five $1 million prizes or full-ride scholarships.

Hundreds of thousands of people opted into the contest and vaccinations jumped 6% in those age 30-74 in the days following the announcement.

Vaccinations there had fallen by 24% week over week prior to the announcement.

Oregon officials say privacy will be maintained during the process.

Every vaccinated Oregonian is already added to a vaccination database or list.

Each name on that list is assigned a number and that number (only that number, zero private data) is passed over to the Oregon Lottery for a random, secure drawing.

After the drawing, that winning number is passed back over to the Oregon Health Authority to match back up with the database to inform the prize winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.