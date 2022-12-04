Oregon and North Carolina to meet in Holiday Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon and North Carolina will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Petco Park, the first football game ever played at the downtown home of baseball’s Padres.

It will also be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019.

The 2020 game was canceled due to the pandemic and UCLA pulled out of the 2021 matchup against North Carolina State just hours before kickoff due to what it said was a COVID-19 outbreak.

North Carolina won the ACC Coastal Division before losing big to Clemson in the conference title game. Oregon lost two of its last three games.