New Oregon laws: Gas tax increase, photo radar & passing in no-passing zones

Several new laws took effect on Jan. 1 in Oregon, including new rules of the road. Oh, and drivers are now paying more for the gas tax.

Here is a breakdown of the laws, according to ODOT:

Photo radar for traffic enforcement

HB 2095 – Gives all cities in Oregon the authority to use mobile photo radar for traffic enforcement – as long as they pay their own operational costs – and removes limits on the number of hours it can be used.

The bill also allows cities to lower the speed limit on certain streets at up to 10 miles below the statutory speed (but not less than 20 mph).

Passing in no-passing zones

SB 895 allows drivers to pass in a no passing zone if the driver encounters an obstruction, including a bicycle or other vehicle traveling at a speed of less than half the posted speed limit. The driver must ensure there are no oncoming vehicles and stay at least 5 mph under the posted speed limit while passing.

New DUII rules