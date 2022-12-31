▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023.

“Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”

House Bill 4121 allows the presiding judge of a judicial district to appoint people as child support referees.

“Cases involving family law, those sorts of things often there is an abundance of them and so being able to have other people other than judges address those cases, I think is going to be really helpful for people to kind of move those things through the system which, so often, those cases kind of languish,” said Donahue.

Another law that stands out to Donahue is House Bill 4113. More cancers, like bladder cancer, are considered occupational diseases for firefighters, which state law requires city fire departments to include in death and disability coverage.

“I’m really glad to see,” said Donahue. “These people that are putting their lives on to protect us are going to have better protection themselves from diseases and those types of things that they get in the line of work. So, I think it will be great for Oregonians.”

Small businesses targeted by burglaries will have an easier time receiving compensation due to House Bill 4075.

“Whereas previously the payments from the convicted individual would be split between fines and the restitution component. Now it is going to be ordered that that restitution comes out first,” Donahue said.

