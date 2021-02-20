Oregon National Guard deploys as power outages persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called on the National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm to make sure residents have enough food and water.

About 60,000 people remain without power a week after the storm first swept into the greater Portland area.

Severe damage to Portland’s south and east could leave some residents in the dark for several more days.

The three-day snow and ice storm knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak.

At least four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using propane heaters, grills or generators inside their homes to keep warm.