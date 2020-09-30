Oregon names new public health director amid virus pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has named Rachael Banks as its new public health director.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Banks has held the same position in Multnomah County since 2017.

Banks will be tasked with leading the state’s public health division amid the coronavirus pandemic, while improving racial and ethnic inequalities.

She starts Oct. 27 and is replacing Lillian Shirley, who had announced she was retiring.

Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said in a statement Banks is “a leader with professional acumen combined with lived and worked experience around promoting equity.”