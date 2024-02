by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was called in to rescue an injured skier on Mt. Hood Tuesday.

The Guard shared a photo of the rescue, which happened near the Cooper Spur Ski Area.

The skier was flown to a Portland-area hospital.

The Guard did not give the skier’s condition — other than they were stable — or how they were injured.

