Oregon motorcycle lane splitting bill passes Senate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A bill on motorcycle lane splitting previously vetoed by former Governor Kate Brown is now moving forward in Oregon’s legislature.

Senate Bill 422 passed the Senate Tuesday, 27-2. It’s now up to the House whether to agree.

The bill would allow motorcyclists to travel between lanes on multi-lane highways.

It’s something motorists have been pushing for, saying it will help with congestion and provide better safety from inattentive drivers.

if passed, Oregon would be the fourth western state to legalize lane splitting.

